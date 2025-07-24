Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $39,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $96.49 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $121.12. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

