Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,091 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,646,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,540,000 after acquiring an additional 520,673 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,396,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,063,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,139,000 after acquiring an additional 397,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,704,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,615,000 after acquiring an additional 392,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.