Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $246,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,892 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $141,963,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 17,589.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 964,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,940,000 after acquiring an additional 959,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,811,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CAH opened at $157.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.06 and a 200-day moving average of $140.89. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.13 and a 52 week high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.5107 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

