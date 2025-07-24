CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.63.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

CARG stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. CarGurus had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 6,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 92,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,245. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 12,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $384,753.05. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 102,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,420.51. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,297 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,780,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,909,000 after purchasing an additional 93,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CarGurus by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,052,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,560,000 after purchasing an additional 906,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CarGurus by 340.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,606,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,076 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CarGurus by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,524,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 957,035 shares during the period. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd increased its position in CarGurus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,782,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

