CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in CBIZ by 60.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 631,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 237,983 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of CBZ opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $90.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.91.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $838.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.25 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 14.83%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.