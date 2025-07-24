CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Cut by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,317,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,229,000 after acquiring an additional 245,821 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,390,000 after acquiring an additional 605,403 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in CBRE Group by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $514,609,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $144.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,340. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,031 shares of company stock worth $814,080. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.