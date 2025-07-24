Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,517,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,020 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $85,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $5,886,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,038,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,735,965. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 562,974 shares of company stock worth $25,758,418. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $45.16 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $48.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.