Cerity Partners LLC Sells 5,830 Shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Bruker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 54.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 81.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bruker Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bruker

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.