Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of CVX opened at $152.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.13.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

