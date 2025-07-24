Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.89.

CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price target on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Reeder sold 11,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $422,048.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,486,940.64. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,167,614 shares of company stock worth $1,259,102,436. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. BC Partners PE LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth $7,142,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,926 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,050,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 4,577.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,390,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHWY opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.71. Chewy has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. Chewy’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

