Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the sale, the director directly owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,592,632.43. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total value of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 410,677 shares in the company, valued at $193,511,002.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,820 shares of company stock valued at $113,297,985 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays set a $500.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $440.00 price target (down from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $461.52 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $476.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of -668.87 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.