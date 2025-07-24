Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GE Vernova from $522.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 price target (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.88.

GEV stock opened at $630.08 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $633.72. The firm has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.41.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

