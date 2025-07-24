Choreo LLC Buys 16,430 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.13. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3032 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

