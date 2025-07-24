Choreo LLC Buys 7,938 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Paychex by 118.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 32.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 7.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 581,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,542,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $145.24 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.07 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.33.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.20.

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

