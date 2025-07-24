Choreo LLC Buys 80 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total value of $5,967,987.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 44,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,432,864.62. This represents a 7.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $45,222,913. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,532.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,765.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,836.75. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,477.12 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,950.00 price objective on Fair Isaac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,218.64.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

