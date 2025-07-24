Choreo LLC Cuts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 194.5% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $88.07.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.67%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

