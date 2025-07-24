Choreo LLC Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,089 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $380,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $153.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The company has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

