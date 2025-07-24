Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $108.89 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $110.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

