Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Up 4.2%

Carrier Global stock opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

