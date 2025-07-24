Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.59.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

