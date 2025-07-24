Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,178,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 56,295 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

NYSE MMC opened at $209.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.60. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.09%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

