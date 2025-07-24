Choreo LLC Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $834,556,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,033,000 after acquiring an additional 77,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,603,000 after buying an additional 36,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $95,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,770.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,708.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,587.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,894.02 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $36.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,087.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total transaction of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. The trade was a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,862 shares of company stock valued at $114,431,089 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

