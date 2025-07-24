Choreo LLC Decreases Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 108,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 881,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,434,000 after buying an additional 66,793 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 416.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 32,092 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10,927.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 344,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 341,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

