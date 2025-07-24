Choreo LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth $300,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 665,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth $315,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth $3,841,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $67.29 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

