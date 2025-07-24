Choreo LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of State Street by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

State Street Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $110.60 on Thursday. State Street Corporation has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $110.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average of $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

