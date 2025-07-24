Choreo LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

MGV stock opened at $133.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average is $127.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

