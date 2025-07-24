Choreo LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $856,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,785,000. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.9%

VEU stock opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.