Choreo LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $567.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.96. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $568.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $924,041.79. This trade represents a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

