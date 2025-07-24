Choreo LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,397,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,110,000 after buying an additional 1,447,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,538,000 after buying an additional 113,917 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 550,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,974,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

BBCA stock opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $82.55.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

