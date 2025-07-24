Choreo LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Intel Stock Up 1.1%

INTC opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $32.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.