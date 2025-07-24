Choreo LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 14.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $127.89 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

