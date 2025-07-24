Choreo LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $67.13 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $68.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

