Choreo LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Choreo LLC cut its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Danaher by 40.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 23.8% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 167.1% during the first quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $198.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.