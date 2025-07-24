Choreo LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $304.27 on Thursday. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.66.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

