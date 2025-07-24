Choreo LLC Increases Position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 78.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 5.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-On by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $330.26 on Thursday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1 year low of $266.56 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.11 and a 200-day moving average of $327.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-On news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $1,814,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

