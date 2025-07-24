Choreo LLC Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 28,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $180.98 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $103.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $145,723.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,500. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,600. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,119 shares of company stock worth $40,524,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

