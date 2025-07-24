Choreo LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 4,667,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,319 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 512,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $79.62.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

