Choreo LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,735,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $645,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Workday by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,088 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Workday by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,855,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,846,000 after purchasing an additional 939,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $17,383,945.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,679,111.17. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523 in the last 90 days. 19.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday stock opened at $241.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 133.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Westpark Capital upped their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup cut Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.88.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

