Choreo LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,694 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 951.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.65.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $107.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.