Choreo LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hawkins worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 220,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,337,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Hawkins by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Hawkins by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of HWKN opened at $159.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.30 and a 12-month high of $165.87.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWKN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

