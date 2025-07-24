Choreo LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $120.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.