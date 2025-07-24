Choreo LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1,841.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

