Choreo LLC Sells 2,094 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,898,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.31. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

