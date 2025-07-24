Choreo LLC Sells 2,283 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,984,000 after purchasing an additional 72,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,899,000 after purchasing an additional 460,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $117.00 target price on D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.23.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $148.32 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.17 and its 200 day moving average is $129.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

