Choreo LLC Sells 2,868 Shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Sony by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 936,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after buying an additional 353,700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONY. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

