Choreo LLC Sells 314,438 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,438 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 76,965 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. BG Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,210,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of FENI stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $34.17.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

