Choreo LLC Sells 46,625 Shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

Choreo LLC cut its position in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,625 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in F.N.B. by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,233,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,349,000 after buying an additional 2,273,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $15,801,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $12,952,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $12,091,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson set a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. F.N.B. Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $438.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.39 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

