Choreo LLC Sells 524 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 170,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

