Choreo LLC Sells 6,349 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 256,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 60.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

