Choreo LLC Sells 908 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,695,000 after purchasing an additional 313,849 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,446,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,000.

Shares of ESGV opened at $112.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $112.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

